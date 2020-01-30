Gemfields (LON:GEM) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Gemfields PLC (LON:GEM)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.49 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.49 ($0.09), 6,119 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,030,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.72 ($0.09).

Gemfields Company Profile (LON:GEM)

Gemfields plc is a supplier of colored gemstones. The Company operates through five segments: Zambia, which includes emerald and beryl mining activities; Mozambique, which includes ruby and corundum mining activities; UK, which includes sales of cut and polished gemstones, marketing, technical and administrative services; Faberge, which includes wholesale and retail sales of jewelry and watches, and Other, which includes new projects and traded auctions.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gemfields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemfields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sandra Louise Rosch Purchases 2,000 Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. Stock
Sandra Louise Rosch Purchases 2,000 Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. Stock
Hersha Hospitality Trust COO Purchases $49,921.08 in Stock
Hersha Hospitality Trust COO Purchases $49,921.08 in Stock
First Community Co. Director Mickey Layden Purchases 2,400 Shares
First Community Co. Director Mickey Layden Purchases 2,400 Shares
Insider Buying: Wintrust Financial Corp Director Acquires $63,450.00 in Stock
Insider Buying: Wintrust Financial Corp Director Acquires $63,450.00 in Stock
Zivo Bioscience Trading 6.7% Higher
Zivo Bioscience Trading 6.7% Higher
Home Financial Bancorp Trading Down 1.7%
Home Financial Bancorp Trading Down 1.7%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report