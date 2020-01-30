Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.54

Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.54 and last traded at $84.48, with a volume of 1341318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.16.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

