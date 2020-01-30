Short Interest in Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Expands By 21.0%

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 3,620,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 599,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 40,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $919.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 13.64.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.