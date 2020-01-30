Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.56

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.56 and last traded at C$3.56, with a volume of 2700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.15 million and a P/E ratio of -14.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.53.

About Ceres Global (TSE:CRP)

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics services. It operates through two segments, Grain Trading, Handling and Storage; and Logistics and Supply Chain Solutions. The company engages in the grain storage, procurement, and merchandising of specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through six grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.