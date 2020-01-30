Leading Edge Materials (CVE:LEM) Trading Down 15.8%

Leading Edge Materials Corp (CVE:LEM) was down 15.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 156,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 87,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile (CVE:LEM)

Leading Edge Materials Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for graphite, lithium, rare earth elements, and cobalt. The company's flagship project is the Woxna project that comprises 4 exploitation mining concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg with an area totaling 146.71 hectares located near the town of Edsbyn, Sweden.

