Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Earning Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Cummins (NYSE:CMI) has trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cummins earned a coverage optimism score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Cummins’ analysis:

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.41.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $165.69 on Thursday. Cummins has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

