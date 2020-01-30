Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $21.64.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $266,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

