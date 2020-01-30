Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Obseva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Obseva stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Obseva has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.50.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Obseva will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Obseva by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Obseva by 358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Obseva by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Obseva by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Obseva by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,012 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

