Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Insider Laurence Blackall Purchases 100,000 Shares

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) insider Laurence Blackall bought 100,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £270,000 ($355,169.69).

Shares of LON OCI opened at GBX 271.96 ($3.58) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 266.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 239.08. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The firm has a market cap of $540.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Oakley Capital Investments from GBX 281 ($3.70) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

