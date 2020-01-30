Conning Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $214.44 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $158.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.12.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

