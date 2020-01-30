Brokerages Set Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) PT at $8.34

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.34.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BE shares. ValuEngine lowered Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

In other news, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 100,044 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $528,232.32. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 473,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $3,099,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,394 shares in the company, valued at $61,530.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 723,751 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,329 in the last three months. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 14.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. 39.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BE stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $16.63.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.79 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 867.76% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

