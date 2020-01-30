Brokerages Set Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) PT at $8.34

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.34.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BE shares. ValuEngine lowered Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th.
In other news, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 100,044 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $528,232.32. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 473,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $3,099,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,394 shares in the company, valued at $61,530.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 723,751 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,329 in the last three months. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BE stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $16.63.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.79 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 867.76% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
