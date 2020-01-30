Conning Inc. Purchases 940 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $89.14 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $158.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

