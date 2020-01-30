USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) Receives $9.50 Average PT from Analysts

USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.
Several brokerages have weighed in on USAT. William Blair began coverage on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after buying an additional 339,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in USA Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,015,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after acquiring an additional 215,179 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in USA Technologies by 137.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 205,470 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in USA Technologies by 213.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 226,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 153,997 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in USA Technologies by 36.1% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.13 million. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Equities analysts forecast that USA Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About USA Technologies
USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.
