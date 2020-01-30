Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 5.6% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $14,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $104,664,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 902.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 274,069 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,231,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,850,000 after purchasing an additional 256,507 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,682,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,271,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 265,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 132,815 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $57.53 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77.

