UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.3% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $282.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $302.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

