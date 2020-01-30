3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Cut by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,158,000 after purchasing an additional 129,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,328,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in 3M by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,110,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,594,000 after purchasing an additional 43,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.86. The company has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

