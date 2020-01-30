Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Equifax were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,047.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 188.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EFX opened at $154.42 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $104.47 and a one year high of $155.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Equifax from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equifax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

