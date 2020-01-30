Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.24.

Shares of CAT opened at $135.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

