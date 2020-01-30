Burt Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDLV. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 68,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $34.34 on Thursday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $35.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.0064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%.

