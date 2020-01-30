Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 75 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Burt Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Technologies were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 32,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on UTX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.27.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $152.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.72. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $155.53. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $956,294.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

