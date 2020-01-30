Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 1,406 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 604.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,737,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,414,000 after buying an additional 2,348,895 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after acquiring an additional 300,894 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 164,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,535,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,983,000 after purchasing an additional 156,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $53.62. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38.

