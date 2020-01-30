Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 2,265 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Burt Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 253,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

KO stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $244.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.14. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.87.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.