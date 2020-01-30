Burt Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Burt Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368,354 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 28,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 235,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 20,859 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $132,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.36 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

