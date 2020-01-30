Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.5% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.11.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $227.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.23. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

