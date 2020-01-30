Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.3% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $83.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.79. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

