United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 112.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Insurance were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UIHC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 183.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in United Insurance by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 81,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Insurance by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,279,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,766,000 after purchasing an additional 98,873 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $459.58 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.33. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Insurance news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,234.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,934 shares of company stock valued at $164,585 over the last ninety days. 52.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UIHC. ValuEngine lowered United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded United Insurance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

