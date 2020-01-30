Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $734,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $39,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. ValuEngine downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $165.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $166.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

