Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $799,000 Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,410 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,309.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 599,850 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 700,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 315,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.87.

Shares of PTEN opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.69. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.