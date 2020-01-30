Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 471,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 201,572 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

