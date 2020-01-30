SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 121,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 110,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,983 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $148.46 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.81.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

