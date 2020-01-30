Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,563,000 after buying an additional 2,198,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,918,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,070,614,000 after acquiring an additional 326,946 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 350,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,086,000 after acquiring an additional 267,887 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,636,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after acquiring an additional 216,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 329.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 249,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 191,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED stock opened at $94.44 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.48 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

