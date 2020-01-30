AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Lifted by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,249.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 88,653 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $83.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 59.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

