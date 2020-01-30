Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 10.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.26.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $89.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.95. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

