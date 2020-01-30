Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 31.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,639,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988,717 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 2,686.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,500,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,853 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at $24,124,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the third quarter valued at $16,575,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at $12,283,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Extended Stay America’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Nomura cut Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

In other Extended Stay America news, insider Bruce N. Haase purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $108,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 293,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

