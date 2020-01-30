Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 621,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tecogen were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Tecogen during the second quarter valued at $2,030,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tecogen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tecogen by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TGEN opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.14. Tecogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tecogen Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.