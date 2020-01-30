Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

VMBS stock opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.52.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.