Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 166.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $197.81 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.07 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

