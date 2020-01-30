Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 216,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $589,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Kagan sold 22,965,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $149,734,649.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,095,545 shares of company stock valued at $151,028,254 in the last 90 days. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. Antero Midstream Corp has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.56 million. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 544.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 372.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

