Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of Pure Cycle stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $310.35 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 32.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $5,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

