Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its position in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in York Water were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 160.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of York Water in the third quarter worth $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in York Water during the third quarter worth $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in York Water by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in York Water by 77.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.89 million, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.22. York Water Co has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that York Water Co will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1802 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YORW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

