Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 129.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Raytheon by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon stock opened at $227.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.21. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $164.70 and a 1-year high of $233.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

