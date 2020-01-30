iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $113.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.65. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.57 and a 1 year high of $114.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

