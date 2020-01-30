Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 733,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,929,000 after purchasing an additional 77,912 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 112,343 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its position in Axis Capital by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.27). Axis Capital had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.