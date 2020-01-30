Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Hexcel by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.23.

NYSE HXL opened at $73.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.66.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.