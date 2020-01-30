Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 52.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,004,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,821,000 after buying an additional 693,648 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,873,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,782,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,650,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 754,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,104,000 after purchasing an additional 423,464 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $573,427.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $957,109.23. Insiders have sold 91,095 shares of company stock worth $3,864,873 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

JCI stock opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

