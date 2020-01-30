Boston Common Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 309.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 43.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMYT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.38. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 29.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $181.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.