Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 5,402 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,736,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 486,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 40,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $60.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

