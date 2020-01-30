Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,825 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 64,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

