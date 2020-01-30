Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,499 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Services Group comprises about 0.9% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,914,502.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,406 shares of company stock worth $3,588,991. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HIG opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.66%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Buckingham Research cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.36.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

