Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 0.9% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,769,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $53.09 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.